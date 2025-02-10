PM Modi departs for Paris to co-chair AI Action Summit, hold talks with Prez Macron

New Delhi, Feb 10 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday emplaned for Paris, France, where he is set to co-chair the highly anticipated AI Action Summit alongside French President Emmanuel Macron. The summit will bring together global leaders and tech CEOs to discuss the future of Artificial Intelligence (AI), with a focus on innovation and ethical development.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), PM Modi’s visit will also include significant bilateral engagements with President Macron.

"The Prime Minister will hold talks with President Macron, and together, they will undertake several key initiatives aimed at further strengthening the India-France strategic partnership," the MEA stated.

Just before the departure, PM Modi also shared key highlights of his visit, which promises to strengthen India’s global ties and spotlight critical areas of international collaboration.

“At the invitation of President Macron, I will be visiting France from February 10 to 12. In Paris, I look forward to co-chairing the AI Action Summit, a significant gathering of world leaders and global tech CEOs. Our discussions will focus on fostering a collaborative approach to Artificial Intelligence, aimed at driving innovation and ensuring that this powerful technology serves the public good in an inclusive, secure, and trustworthy manner,” he said in a statement.

The Prime Minister also emphasised the bilateral dimension of the visit.

"The discussions with President Macron will allow us to assess the progress made under the 2047 Horizon Roadmap, a comprehensive plan to deepen the India-France strategic partnership,” PM Modi stated.

“We will also travel to the historic city of Marseille, where I will inaugurate India’s first Consulate in France. Additionally, I look forward to visiting the International Thermonuclear Experimental Reactor (ITER), a vital project that aims to harness fusion energy for global benefit, where India is a key member of the consortium.”

As part of the visit, PM Modi will also pay his respects to the Indian soldiers who sacrificed their lives during the World Wars, at the Mazargues War Cemetery in Marseille, underscoring India’s enduring bond with France.

Following the European leg of his trip, PM Modi will travel to the United States for a two-day visit, set to strengthen India-US relations under the leadership of President Donald Trump.

“I look forward to meeting my friend, President Trump. Although this will be our first meeting since his recent re-election, I fondly recall the progress we made during his first term in building a Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership between our two nations,” he said.

Looking ahead, PM Modi highlighted the importance of the upcoming US visit, noting that it presents a unique opportunity to build on the successes of their past collaborations.

“This visit will focus on developing a forward-looking agenda that deepens our partnership, particularly in key areas such as technology, trade, Defence, energy, and supply chain resilience. Together, we will work for the mutual benefit of our peoples and continue shaping a better, more prosperous future for the world,” he concluded.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.