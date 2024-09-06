PM Modi, Amit Shah among 40 BJP star campaigners for 2nd phase of J&K polls
New Delhi, Sep 5 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP President J.P. Nadda have been named in the party's list of 40 star campaigners for the second phase of Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir to be held on September 25.
Several BJP heavyweights such as Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Manohar Lal Khattar, G. Kishan Reddy, Jitendra Singh, and Shivraj Singh Chouhan were also named in the list issued by party General Secretary Arun Singh.
Two sitting Chief Ministers -- Yogi Adityanath (Uttar Pradesh) and Bhajanlal Sharma (Rajasthan) -- also feature in the list of star campaigners.
Elections to the 90-member Assembly will be held in three phases -- on September 18, September 25, and October 1. The ballots will be counted on October 8.
This will be the first Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir since 2014, and also the first after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.
The BJP was in an alliance with the Mehbooba Mufti-led Peoples Democratic Party from 2015 till 2018 before the end of the tie-up following which Governor's Rule was imposed in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir.
Here is the complete list of BJP's star campaigners for the second phase polling in J&K:
1. Narendra Modi
2. J.P. Nadda
3. Rajnath Singh
4. Amit Shah
5. Nitin Gadkari
6. Manohar Lal Khattar
7. G. Kishan Reddy
8. Shivraj Singh Chouhan
9. Jai Ram Thakur
10. Jitendra Singh
11. Yogi Adityanath
12. Bhajan Lal Sharma
13. Ram Madhav
14. Tarun Chugh
15. Ashish Sood
16. Jugal Kishore Sharma
17. Jenab Ghulam Ali Khatana
18. Anurag Thakur
19. Smriti Irani
20. Gen V.K. Singh (retd)
21. Ravinder Raina
22. Ashok Kaul
23. Nirmal Singh
24. Kavinder Gupta
25. Shamsheer Singh Manhas
26. Sat Sharma
27. Sunil Sharma
28. Sukhnandan Choudhary
29. Pawan Khajuria
30. Darakshana Andrabi
31. Vikram Randhawa
32. Surinder Ambardar
33. Arun Prabhat Singh
34. Neelam Langeh
35. S. Ranjodh Singh Nawa
36. S. Sarbjit Singh Johal
37. Haji Javeed Zargar
38. Sanjita Dogra
39. Sunil Prajapati
40. Seema Devi
