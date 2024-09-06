Sri Sri Ravi Shankar bats for achieving drug-free Mauritius

Bengaluru, Sep 5 (IANS) Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, who is on a four-day visit to Mauritius, on Thursday, shared a vision of achieving a drug-free Mauritius.

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar discussed a range of topics with the Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth including the preservation of Mauritian culture and the shared vision of achieving a drug-free Mauritius.

Earlier, he was received by the President of the Republic of Mauritius Prithvirajsing Roopun and the Prime Minister.

During his four-day visit, the spiritual leader is slated to address several public gatherings, filled with wisdom, music, chanting and celebration at various locations including Pailles, Goodlands, and Wooton.

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar also met with the President, where he emphasised the importance of youth empowerment, the promotion of harmony through stress elimination programmes, the introduction of Ayurveda to Mauritius, and the various ongoing Art of Living programs including the Prison Program which have made a huge impact.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will be signed to continue the Art of Living’s Prison Programs in Mauritius, owing to their proven effectiveness.

These rehabilitative programs aim to break the cycle of violence by relieving emotional stress and helping inmates reintegrate into society.

“Their worst brings them to prison, but spirituality brings out the best in them. They become good citizens and contribute positively to society,” Sri Sri Ravishankar stated.

Thousands of Mauritians attended the event, alongside the President, members of the opposition, and key government officials. Adrien Duval, Speaker of the National Assembly; Her Excellency Nandini Singla, High Commissioner of India; Lady Sarojini Jugnauth, wife of the former President of Mauritius; Arvind Boolell, Leader of the Opposition were present.

