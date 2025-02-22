PM-KISAN Yojana: PM Modi to release Rs 22,000 crore to farmers from Bihar's Bhagalpur

New Delhi/Patna, Feb 22 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release over Rs 22,000 crore to farmers across the country from Bihar’s Bhagalpur district on Monday (February 24).

The Prime Minister will release the 19th instalment of the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Yojana, providing direct financial aid to farmers.

Addressing the media on Friday, Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that more than 9.8 crore farmers including 2.41 crore female farmers across the country will be benefitted through the 19th instalment release, receiving direct financial assistance exceeding Rs 22,000 crore through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) without involvement of any middlemen, reinforcing the Government's commitment to farmer welfare and agricultural prosperity.

He stated that during the 18th instalment release of PM-KISAN, the instalment was released to about 9 crore 60 lakh farmers.

The Union Minister mentioned that Bihar alone has received more than Rs 25,497 crore through previous instalments, benefiting more than 86.56 lakh farmers in the state. In the 19th instalment, about 76.37 lakh farmers will benefit from more than Rs 1,591 crores, bringing the total benefit amount transferred to beneficiaries in Bihar to around Rs 27,088 crores.

In Bhagalpur only, so far over Rs 813.87 crore have been transferred to around 2.82 Lakh beneficiaries under 18 instalments of PM KISAN. In the 19th instalment around 2.48 lakh beneficiaries will receive benefits of over Rs 51.22 crore. With this, the total amount will reach around Rs 865.09 crore.

BJP leaders are expecting that over 5 lakh farmers will participate in the event at Bhagalpur.

The PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Yojana is a scheme launched in 2019 to provide financial aid to farmers.

Most importantly, it would be transferred to the farmers' account through direct transfers via DBT, eliminating middlemen and reinforcing farmer welfare.

The scheme continues to support farmers’ financial stability, enhance crop production, and reduce agricultural costs.

Apart from releasing the 19th instalment of PM-KISAN, Prime Minister Modi will launch several key initiatives aimed at boosting agriculture, dairy, and rural economy in Bihar.

The Centre has increased the limit of Kisan credit cards. With this, the loan limit for farmers has been raised from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh, improving financial access for agricultural needs. PM Modi will also establish a modern dairy plant in Barauni with an investment of Rs 113.27 crore.

It would have a processing capacity of 2 lakh litres per day. Apart from that, he will inaugurate the Motihari Regional Centre of Excellence (CoE) under the Rashtriya Gokul Mission with Rs 33.80 crore investment to enhance cattle breeding and dairy productivity and the 10,000th Farmer Producer Organisation (FPO) to strengthen farmers’ collective bargaining power and improve market access under the Rs 6,865 crore FPO scheme launched in 2020.

So far, Rs 254.4 crore equity grants have been released to 4,761 FPOs, and Rs 453 crore credit guarantee has been issued to 1,900 FPOs.

These initiatives aim to empower farmers, boost dairy and cattle farming, and enhance rural development. PM Modi will also boost the infrastructure of Bihar.

He will also inaugurate the Warisaliganj-Nawada-Tilaiya Rail Doubling Project which has been constructed at a cost of Rs 526 crore. The 36.45 km long project will enhance better rail connectivity.

He will also inaugurate the Ismailpur-Rafiganj road-over-bridge. It was built at a cost of Rs 47 crore to ease traffic congestion.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.