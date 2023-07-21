PM has taken govt facilities at doorstep of poor through 'Digital India': Amit Shah

New Delhi, July 21 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi through 'Digital India' has taken the government facilities at the doorstep of the poor.

"Modi ji has taken the government facilities at the doorstep of the poor through Digital India. He has also ended corruption from the governance," Shah said at a programme here.

The Minister also said in the last nine years, Modi government has provided free ration, houses, electricity, gas cylinders, toilets and, upto Rs five lakh health facilities for the people, without paying a single penny. This has changed the lives of the 60 crore people across the country, he added.

"Minimum government, maximum governance with last mile delivery but without corruption. There is no better tool than CSC (Common Service Centres ) to fulfill this formula," Shah said.

He further said, "Today more than 300 small beneficiary schemes of Government of India and State Governments have been linked to CSC. If these schemes have to reach small farmers and the poor, then there can be no better way than PACS (Primary Agricultural Credit Societies)."

If any government works proactively, then even the toughest problems can be solved, he added.

Talking about the internet, the Minister said in the last nine years, there has been an increase of 250 per cent on internet users.

