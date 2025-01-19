Players begin training to sharpen skills ahead of Global Indian Pravasi Kabaddi League

Gurugram, Jan 19 (IANS) National-level players have already begun rigorous training for the upcoming Global Indian Pravasi Kabaddi League (GI-PKL), which will see participation from countries like Egypt, Kenya, Argentina, Taiwan, and Poland.

With the players' draft approaching, both men's and women's athletes are intensifying their preparations to compete in the League. Prominent players such as Sawin Narwal, Sandeep Kandola, Ajay Kumar, and Kapil Narwal are leaving no stone unturned in their training.

National gold medalists like M Anitha, Indra Rohini, Arul Santhiya, and Selvarebiksha have also commenced practice sessions in their respective states.

Sawin Narwal, a rifleman in the Indian Army currently stationed in Ranchi, is honing his Kabaddi skills within his battalion. Having competed in numerous Kabaddi leagues, Sawin, a national-level player, is eager to participate in GI-PKL.

"The training is going on very well for the Global Indian Pravasi Kabaddi League. I'm also looking forward to play in the friendly Kabaddi matches organised inside the campus. I'm actually very excited for GI-PKL," said Sawin Narwal.

Echoing similar sentiments, Kapil Narwal expressed, "I'm very excited to be a part of GI-PKL. I've already played with international players and I'm looking forward to bringing my A-game again on the mat."

Sharing her enthusiasm, M. Anitha said, "I'm thrilled to be part of the GI-PKL. Sharing the dressing room with international players will be a great learning experience and an opportunity to understand different playing styles."

Arul Santhiya also expressed her excitement, stating, "It's an incredible feeling to be part of a league that unites players from across the globe. I look forward to sharing strategies and learning from international players. This experience will surely enhance my game."

Speaking about the players' participation and excitement shown, Kanthi D. Suresh, president of the Holistic International Pravasi Sports Association (HIPSA), said, "The excitement around GI-PKL highlights the popularity of Kabaddi and the power of sport to unite cultures and break barriers. The overwhelming response from global and domestic players underscores our vision to create an inclusive and dynamic platform for kabaddi."

The GI-PKL inaugural season will feature 12 teams—six women's teams and six corresponding men's teams—each embodying the cultural and linguistic richness of India. The teams have been strategically named to reflect their regional identities:

Women’s Teams: Marathi Falcons, Bhojpuri Leopardess, Telugu Cheetahs, Tamil Lioness, Punjabi Tigress, and Haryanvi Eagles.

Men’s Teams: Marathi Vultures, Bhojpuri Leopards, Telugu Panthers, Tamil Lions, Punjabi Tigers, and Haryanvi Sharks.

Each franchisee will own both a men’s and a women’s team, a first-of-its-kind arrangement in kabaddi, promoting equality and inclusivity.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.