PKL Season 11: Credit to new kids for performing so well, says U Mumba captain Sunil Kumar

Noida, Nov 11 (IANS) As former champions U Mumba started the second leg of Season 11 of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) on a winning note, skipper Sunil Kumar acknowledged the team's early struggles, but praised the resilience of his teammates and the performance of the new players in securing victory.

In another nail-biting encounter of Season 11, U Mumba secured a narrow 35-33 victory over home team UP Yoddhas at the Noida Indoor Stadium on Sunday. The win was especially significant as it came in the opening match of the Noida leg, silencing the home crowd.

Despite UP Yoddhas' Bharat Hooda securing a Super 10, the combined raiding efforts of Ajit Chouhan and Rohit Raghav, who scored eight points each, proved decisive for U Mumba.

"We made some mistakes initially, but we didn't allow the lead to slip too far. But three crucial Super Tackles worked in our favour, which stopped the UP Yoddhas from building a substantial lead,” the U Mumba skipper Sunil Kumar said, reflecting on the close contest.

Sunil emphasised the importance of fighting until the last minute, a philosophy that proved crucial in this victory. "No matter what the lead is, we need to fight until the last moment. Even with 45 minutes gone, we keep fighting," he explained.

This mentality paid off as U Mumba maintained their composure in the crucial final minutes of the game. The skipper also praised the team's newer players, particularly highlighting Ajit and Rohit, who secured important points towards the end of the game. "The new kids on the block have been performing exceptionally well, securing important points for the team," Sunil noted.

Looking ahead to their next challenges, he stressed the importance of minimising errors, especially against stronger opponents. "We need to work on both sides - defence and offence. We've had some good tackles, but we need to ensure we maintain this performance level," he added.

This victory showcased U Mumba's ability to handle pressure in close matches, a trait that could prove crucial as the season progresses. The team's balanced performance, combining effective raiding from Chouhan and Raghav with strategic defending, ultimately proved to be the difference in this closely fought encounter.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.