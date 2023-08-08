Pilot visits, consoles family members of girl burnt in kiln after alleged rape

Jaipur, Aug 8 (IANS) Congress leader and former Rajasthan Deputy CM Sachin Pilot on Tuesday reached village Narsihpura in Bhilwara district and met the family members of the girl who was allegedly gang-raped and body burnt in a brick kiln.

He consoled the family members and assured all possible help to the family.

So far, only BJP leaders have visited this village following the August 3 incident and have blamed the Congress government for the deteriorating law and order situation.

CM Ashok Gehlot, who had not commented on this issue, on Monday spoke on it during a meeting called late Monday night to discuss law and order arrangements.

"We are taking quick action to get harshest punishment for accused. However the matter is being politicised," he said.

The body pieces of the girl were taken to her village on Monday, six days after her gruesome murder post gang rape. Her father went inconsolable after seeing her body in pieces and also tried to jump into the pyre during her cremation.

The villagers were protesting here since last six days and had not allowed a post-mortem examination till their demands were met. The protest was ended on Sunday evening after which the post-mortem was performed at midnight.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.