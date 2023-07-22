Pilgrims are now Brand Ambassadors of J&K: LG Manoj Sinha

Srinagar, July 22 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday visited Nunwan and Chandanwari Base camps for Amarnath Yatra and interacted with the pilgrims.

At the Nunwan Base Camp, the LG interacted with the pilgrims and reviewed arrangements for queue management.

LG discussed measures taken for comfortable stay, food, healthcare, connectivity, sanitation, water and other facilities for Yatris in case of bad weather.

He observed that administration is sensitive to the needs of pilgrims, responsive and has ensured better arrangements for hassle-free pilgrimage.

“I am extremely proud of entire team, Shrine Board, J&K Police, CAPFs, Army, BRO, NDRF, SDRF, Mountain Rescue Teams, service providers, citizens for commendable work and ensuring smooth conduct of Yatra. Through our solidarity, resolve and preparation, we'll overcome any future challenges,” LG said.

“Pilgrims from across the country and abroad are now the Brand Ambassadors of J&K. The economic activities associated with spiritual pilgrimage generate livelihood for the locals and spur tourist influx to the UT,” he said.

The meeting also discussed the deployment of security and police personnel, Doctors, medical staff, rescue teams, and the steps taken to facilitate the smooth movement of yatris.

During his visit to Chandanwari Base Camp, the Lt Governor interacted with pilgrims, sanitation workers, service providers and took stock of the arrangements.

