Philippines: Military raid kills seven rebels

Manila, April 30 (IANS) Seven suspected left-wing rebels were on Sunday killed in a raid by the military in the Philippines.

Army Captain Jefferson Mariano said the troops assaulted a New People's Army (NPA) hideout in Northern Samar province after villagers reported the rebels' presence there, Xinhua news agency reported.

Mariano said the military used air and artillery to penetrate the lair heavily fortified with anti-personnel mines, resulting in 30-minute fighting.

After the clash, Mariano said troops recovered seven bodies and several guns and ammunition.

NPA rebels have been fighting the government since 1969. They concentrate their attacks on rural areas and have skirmishes with the military.

Military data showed that the NPA is estimated to have 2,000 members, significantly lower than its peak strength in the 1980s.

