PGTI NexGen season resumes from June 11 at Forest Hill as Mohali returns to men’s circuit after 11 years

Mohali (Punjab), June 10 (IANS) Top star Rajesh Kumar Gautam of Lucknow, along with local golfers Ranjit Singh, Karanveer Singha, Vasu Sehgal and Kartik Digvijay Singh, will be the main attractions in the fourth event of the 2025 Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) NexGen season, which will be played at the Forest Hill Golf & Country Club in Mohali, Punjab, from June 11 to 13.

The tournament offers a prize purse of Rs 20 lakh and marks the return of men’s professional golf and the PGTI to Mohali after 11 years. The event will be played over three rounds (54 holes) with the cut being applied after two rounds (36 holes). The top 36 players and ties will make the cut for the third and final round.

The tournament features a field of 72 players. The field will feature professionals from the Tricity, such as Ranjit Singh, Karanveer Singha, Vasu Sehgal and Kartik Digvijay Singh, to name a few.

The PGTI NexGen Order of Merit is currently being led by Rajesh Kumar Gautam of Lucknow, who has the season’s highest earnings of Rs 4,29,600.

The winner of this year’s NexGen Order of Merit will earn an exemption on the main tour (PGTI) for the 2026 season.

Amandeep Johl, CEO, PGTI, said, “We are excited to resume the PGTI NexGen season, which has produced some fascinating finishes and three different winners so far. The competition in the Order of Merit race promises to get even more intense over the next two events. We thank Forest Hill Golf & Country Club for partnering with us in staging this event.”

B S Gill, President, Forest Hill Golf & Country Club, said, “We are delighted to host the PGTI NexGen event, which also heralds the return of men’s professional golf to our club after a long gap. We are confident professionals shall be up to the challenges its lakes, ravines, and hills throw at them. Forest Hill Golf & Country Club, is a unique venue where golf and the environment dovetail into an unusual experience.”

