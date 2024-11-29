‘Perfect’ talent Ed Sheeran: Redefining the ’Shape of Your’ musical sensibilities

Mumbai, Nov 29 (IANS) Four-time Grammy Award-winner Ed Sheeran, popularly known for his heartfelt lyrics and catchy melodies, is coming back to India for his + - = ÷ x Tour in India in 2025 after a sold out glitzy show in Mumbai in March 2024.

This time it will be a treat for Indian fans as the British singer-songwriter, who made his Hindi television debut in 2023 with “The Great Indian Kapil Show”, is all set to perform across six cities including Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Shillong and Delhi NCR from January 30 to February 15.

Born in February 1991, in Halifax, England, Sheeran, who began writing songs around the age of eleven, gained fame with his blend of pop, folk, and R&B influences. Sheeran, who has a reputation for crafting deeply emotional and relatable music, gained the spotlight in 2011 when he dropped his debut album “+” consisting of foot-tapping numbers such as “The A Team” and “Lego House”.

Known for blending deep personal lyrics with loop pedal live performances, came out with his second album “X” in 2014, which topped charts around the world. Tagged as the second-best-selling album, it solidified his success with chart-topping tracks like "Sing" and "Thinking Out Loud."

Sheeran's first visit to India in 2015 was met with excitement, and it was clear that his music had a growing fanbase in the country. He later returned to perform in India again for different events and private gigs.

The singer, who has sold more than 150 million records worldwide, making him one of the world's best-selling music artists, met filmmaker Farah Khan, who hosted a bash for the singer in 2017. She had even shared pictures of them together, and they appeared to have enjoyed a friendly connection during his visit.

Sheeran’s “X” was feted with the Album of the Year at the 2015 Brit Awards, and he received the Ivor Novello Award for Songwriter of the Year from the British Academy of Songwriters, Composers and Authors. The track from the album "Thinking Out Loud", earned him the 2016 Grammy Awards.

Known for collaborations with artists like Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, and Beyoncé, Ed Sheeran has become one of the best-selling music artists of all time. His third album “÷”, which came out in 2017, had tracks “Shape Of You” and “Castle On The Hill” broke records in several countries including India.

Sheeran set a Guinness World Record in 2018 for having the most-streamed song on Spotify with his smash hit “Shape of You.”

In 2017, his track “Perfect” from “÷”, became the Christmas number one in 2017 and was named the Global Recording Artist of the Year.

The chartbuster hit “Perfect” was inspired by his wife, Cherry Seaborn. The romantic ballad, which focuses on traditional marriage, is a tribute to her and their relationship, and it became one of the most beloved songs of his career.

Released in 2019, his fourth overall and first collaborative album, No.6 Collaborations Project, debuted at number one in most major markets, and spawned three UK number one singles, "I Don't Care", "Beautiful People", and "Take Me Back to London".

The singer’s fifth album christened “=” and his sixth album “-* was leading in 2021 and 2023. Autumn Variation is the latest album by Sheeran, who as of July 2024 is the third most followed artist on Spotify. It was released in 2023 under his own record label, Gingerbread Man Records.

With multiple Grammy Awards, sold-out tours and fans all over the globe, Sheeran is one of the most popular personalities in modern pop music. His voice, poetic lyrics, and romantic storytelling resonates with audiences worldwide.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.