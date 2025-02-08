People voted for change in Delhi, says Priyanka Gandhi

Wayanad, Feb 8 (IANS) Congress General Secretary and Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday congratulated all the winners of the Delhi Assembly elections where the BJP demolished the AAP to return to power after nearly three decades, saying the people had voted for change.

She was at her constituency when the results started to trickle in and when the media approached her, she said she would react later.

As the BJP romped easily to victory, Priyanka Gandhi was candid in her reaction.

"It was very obvious, right from the start of the campaign as we got to know from the people that they were looking for a change in Delhi. People wanted change and they have voted for change. I congratulate the winners and for the rest of us, we have to work harder," she said.

The BJP was on course to win 48 of the 70 seats, while the AAP was ahead in 22 seats, but the Congress, like in the past two elections, failed to open their account in the national capital.

Incidentally, when the counting of votes began, the Congress was leading in two seats, but as the day progressed, that also fizzled out.

While Kejriwal ruled the roost in Delhi and with his party flying high, Kerala also saw a unit of the Aam Aadmi Party open with a bang.

The AAP unit saw leading lights from the civil society coming forward to join and it went on to include more apolitical personalities drawn from a cross-section of the state.

But with the passing of time, internal strife broke out in the Kerala unit and it has now virtually become a non-entity.

However, Kejriwal found support from Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan as both of them had common enemies - the Congress and the BJP.

When Vijayan and his entire cabinet staged a protest in the national capital against the sidelining of the state by the Centre, Kejriwal’s presence in the meeting became big news.

Now with Kejriwal and his party routed, Vijayan might feel the pinch more than the Congress.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.