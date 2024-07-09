Pavail Gulatie wraps up ‘Deva’: Action sequences were intense, required much preparation

Mumbai, July 9 (IANS) Actor Pavail Gulatie has wrapped up shooting for the cop action drama film 'Deva', starring Shahid Kapoor and Pooja Hegde.

The actor said that the action sequences in the cop drama were intense and required a lot of preparation.

'Deva' is set against the picturesque landscapes of Mumbai, promising to deliver thrilling scenes and intense drama.

Expressing his excitement about the project, Pavail shared: "Working on 'Deva' has been an exhilarating experience. Playing a cop for the first time brought its own set of challenges, but it was also incredibly rewarding. Sharing the screen with Shahid Kapoor, who is such a versatile and talented actor, was truly inspiring."

“The action sequences were intense and required a lot of preparation, but they were also a lot of fun to shoot,” he added.

The 36-year-old star said that Mumbai provided a “stunning backdrop for the film, adding to the overall visual appeal. I'm really looking forward to the audience seeing this film; it's a project I'm very proud of."

Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, 'Deva' is set for release later this year.

Pavail first started off as an assistant casting director in 'My Name Is Khan'. As an actor, he made his TV debut with 'Yudh' in 2014. He then appeared in the short film 'Queen of Hearts' in 2016.

He was then seen in films such as 'Ittefaq', 'Kalank', 'Ghost Stories', 'Thappad', 'Dobaaraa', 'Goodbye', and 'I Love You'.

The actor made his presence felt on the web space first in 2017 with 'Pyaar on the Rocks'. He was then seen in 'Avrodh: The Siege Within' and 'Faadu'.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.