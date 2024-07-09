Raj BJP Working Committee to meet on July 13 in presence of Shivraj Singh

Jaipur, July 9 (IANS) The Rajasthan BJP Working Committee called a meeting on July 13 to discuss the winning mantra for bypolls on five vacant seats after the MLAs won the Lok Sabha elections.

Along with this, proposals will be passed regarding the future plans of the BJP in the state.

This is the first time when Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Mandal Presidents and General Secretary-level officials will attend the BJP Working Committee meeting.

They have been called to the meeting to strengthen the BJP at the Shakti Kendra and booth level.

All four ministers of Rajasthan, Bhagirath Chaudhary, Bhupendra Yadav, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Arjun Meghwal will also be present in the meeting.

About 8,000 party officials, including conveners and co-conveners of all fronts, cells and departments will be present in the meeting that will be held on July 13 in the JECC auditorium in Sitapur.

Rajasthan BJP President, CP Joshi, says that the names of the leaders who will attend the working committee meeting apart from Chouhan will be decided in a day or two.

Party sources said that Shivraj Singh Chouhan will get the political proposals cleared by the Working Committee passed in the meeting.

Regarding the bye-elections, the seniors will brainstorm on strengthening the weak links on the 11 seats where the BJP was defeated in the Lok Sabha elections.

