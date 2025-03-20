Patparganj MLA Ravinder Singh Negi intervenes in demolition of temple in Mayur Vihar

New Delhi, March 20 (IANS) A 40-year-old temple near Sanjay Lake in Mayur Vihar Phase 2, in the Patparganj Assembly constituency in East Delhi, was nearly demolished on Thursday morning. This action was carried out by a team following the directions of the High Court to clear encroachments on the green belt but was stopped.

The demolition team, led by the DDA (Delhi Development Authority), arrived at the site in the early hours, accompanied by a heavy police force, including the Additional DCP, ACP, and SHO.

However, the demolition was halted after intervention by BJP MLA Ravinder Singh Negi, who reached the site and immediately contacted the Chief Minister to prevent the demolition.

MLA Negi stated that the matter would now be taken to the Supreme Court for a stay.

Speaking to IANS, MLA Negi said, "As per the High Court's order, the green belt area was to be cleared of encroachments. Notices had been issued multiple times between 2015 and 2024. However, without prior notice, the demolition team, along with police personnel, arrived at the site around 3 a.m. last night."

Negi further clarified that the officials involved in the demolition did not provide prior notice to the temple management.

"After several discussions with the authorities, I contacted the Chief Minister, and she immediately intervened, urging the LG (Lieutenant Governor) to stop the demolition," Negi told IANS.

"The police and the officials returned after the intervention, and we are now planning to take the matter to court for a permanent resolution," he added.

Ravinder Singh Negi also shared his concerns about the larger pattern of targeting religious structures.

"Over the past ten years, whether it is temples or mosques, they have been targeted. Even along the banks of the Yamuna, several temples were demolished, and the authorities did not stop them. Some people don’t want religious structures to remain, and they lodge complaints. Based on those complaints, the law takes its course," he stated.

He emphasised that the matter was now being taken to the Supreme Court to seek a stay on the High Court's order.

"We have filed a petition in the Supreme Court, and a hearing will take place on this. We are hopeful that the court will address this issue and halt the demolition permanently," MLA Negi said.

