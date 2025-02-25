Party positions only for those who work on the ground, says K'taka Dy CM Shivakumar

Bengaluru, Feb 25 (IANS) Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said the party will reward only those workers who sincerely work on the ground and not those who lobby with leaders in Bengaluru.

The statement, however, has not gone down well with Ministers who wanted positions for their supporters. The development is also likely to further escalate the rift within the Karnataka unit as the Ministers, who are openly demanding the replacement of Shivakumar as the state Congress president are most likely to raise objections.

Speaking to reporters at his Sadashivanagar residence in Bengaluru before departing for Delhi on Tuesday, he said, “We need people who work at the taluk level and we don’t need people who revolve around senior leaders in Bengaluru. If we give some positions of power, it needs to yield results. We will give priority to those leaders who work on the ground and get us results.”

He was replying to a question on dropping close confidantes of some of the Ministers from the list of office-bearers.

Asked if the office-bearers’ list would be handed over to the High Command, he said, “The list is ready but we will not submit it right now. We need to substitute those who are not keen on these roles. We need people who can work round the clock on the ground. There is no use in appointing someone due to influence or pressure. The AICC has clearly asked us to give priority to those willing to work hard. We are also giving priority to women in view of the reservation. We are taking ministers’ feedback on this and the list will be finalised this week.”

Replying to a question on his Delhi visit, he said, “I had raised issues with state’s irrigation projects with Union Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Paatil during a recent meet of state irrigation ministers in Rajasthan. The Union minister has given me time to discuss those concerns and hence the visit.”

“Our officers from the Irrigation department have already held preliminary meetings with Union Jal Shakti officials in Delhi... We will seek approvals for irrigation projects in the state,” he said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.