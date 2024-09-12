Paris Paralympics: PM Modi meets Indian Para-athletes at his residence

New Delhi, Sep 12 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with the Indian contingent that recently created history at the Paris Paralympics, winning the country’s highest ever medal, at his residence 7, Lok Kalyan Marg on Thursday.

India finished 18th in the medal tally with seven gold, nine silver and 13 bronze to their name for a record total of 29 medals. The contingent has shattered the record for India's best-ever medal haul that was set at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics (19).

Avani Lekhara, who became the first Indian woman to win two gold medals at the Paralympic Games, defending her title in the women's 10m air rifle standing SH1 shooting event with a world record score, gifted her jesery to PM Modi with a message, "Thank You sir, for your support..." written on it.

Moreover, PM Modi signed Kapil Parmar's bronze medal which he won in Para Judo men's 61kg J1 category.

A record 84 para-athletes represented India at the Paris 2024 Paralympics, held in the French capital from August 28 to September 8. India competed across 12 disciplines, three more than at Tokyo 2020. Indian para-athletes participated in three new sports at Paris 2024—para cycling, para rowing, and blind judo.

Javelin ace Sumit Antil made history as the first Indian man to defend his title at the Paralympics, winning gold in the men's javelin throw F64 with a stunning throw of 70.59m, a new Paralympic record. He also broke his own previous record, set at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, thrice during the competition in Paris.

Harvinder Singh became India's first-ever Paralympic archery champion.

