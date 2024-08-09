Paris Olympics, Medal Tally: USA cross 100 medals, India moves to 64th

Paris, Aug 9 (IANS) The USA extended its lead on top of the Paris Olympics medal tally, crossing 100-medal mark to enter the Day-14 of the competitions.

The USA have won 103 medals, including 30 gold, 38 silver and 35 bronze medals to continue to be on the top of the table.

China placed second with 29 gold, 25 silver and 19 bronze medals for a total of 73, followed by Australia on third with a total of 45 medals, including 18 gold, 14 silver and 13 bronze.

Host France are in fourth place with 54 medals, including 14 gold, 19 silver and 21 bronze. Britain sitting fifth after winning 13 gold, 17 silver and 21 bronze for a total of 51 medals.

India after winning bronze in men's hockey and a silver in men's javelin for a total of five medals moved up to 64th position.

Medal Tally:

Top 5 and India:

Nation G S B T

1) United States 30 38 35 103

2) China 29 25 19 73

3) Australia 18 14 13 45

4) France 14 19 21 54

5) Great Britain 13 17 21 51

64) India 0 1 4 5

