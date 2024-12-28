Parbhani custodial death: Prakash Ambedkar demands solatium, survey of victims of police brutality

Mumbai, Dec 28 (IANS) Adopting a tough stance, the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) called upon Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to order a survey of victims of police brutality in the wake of the recent death of a Dalit man in judicial custody, here on Saturday.

VBA President Prakash Ambedkar met Fadnavis and submitted a memorandum of demands pertaining to the ‘foul death’ of the Dalit law student, Somnath Vyankat Suryawandi, 35, on December 15, and other issues.

Ambedkar claimed that the CM has agreed to survey and provide a list of the victims of police high-handedness in Parbhani and ensure that they are adequately compensated.

The VBA head has urged the CM to file an FIR against the police officers who allegedly brutalised Suryawanshi and other innocent victims while probing the Parbhani incidents, ordered a 'lathi-charge' without clearance from the seniors, plus compensation for those Dalits whose homes have been demolished, and probe by a retired district or high court judge.

The VBA chief further asked the government to hike the compensation amount of Rs 10 lakh to Rs 1 crore for Suryawanshi’s next of kin, plus ensure a government job to a member of his immediate family.

In view of the upcoming seventh anniversary of the infamous Koregaon-Bhima caste riots of January 1, 2018, the VBA chief urged the CM to direct the police to monitor all misinformation against the Dalits and thwart any kind of violence anywhere on New Year's Day.

The CM has also agreed to VBA’s demand to carry out a survey and cancel the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) scheme for tribal students and revert back to the old system, said Ambedkar.

It may be recalled that Suryawanshi was arrested (December 12) after the defiling of a statue of Dr B. R. Ambedkar near the Parbhani Railway Station (December 10), followed by massive violence on December 11.

However, barely 72 hours later on December 15, Suryawanshi was found dead in judicial custody, setting loose a political storm that continues to rage.

Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and other top Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders went to meet the Suryawanshi family.

After consoling the family (December 23), Rahul Gandhi launched an unprecedented direct attack on the MahaYuti government contending that Suryawanshi was ‘murdered’ as he was a Dalit and attempting to safeguard the Constitution, plus accused that the CM had ‘lied’ before the legislature.

Opposition leaders who called on the Suryawanshi family include Nationalist Congress Party (SP) President Sharad Pawar, besides representatives of Shiv Sena (UBT), VBA, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and others.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.