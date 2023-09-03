'Parasitic behaviour', says Minister Chandrasekhar on Udhayanidhi Stalin's remarks on Sanatana Dharma

New Delhi, Sep 3 (IANS) Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Sunday slammed Udhayanidhi Stalin for his statement against the Sanatana Dharma and termed it as "parasitic" behaviour.Udhayanidhi, who is Tamil Nadu's Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs and son of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, while addressing a meeting of Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers Forum on Saturday said that "Sanatana Dharma has to be eradicated just like mosquitoes, malaria, dengue and corona".

Reacting to these remarks, Chandrasekhar wrote on X, "It must become a national mission - a mission for all Indians to rid our country and our politics of these shameless exploitative dynasty families of UPA/I.N.D.I.A. These dynasties who have made themselves rich beyond imagination and always kept people poor and vulnerable.

"These dynasties are truly the parasites who for decades preyed on peoples vulnerabilities and sucked out our nations and peoples wealth."

He further said, "As a cover for their corruption and parasitic behaviour, they create narratives like 'Protecting Dravidian Land' and abuse Hindu faith. The only thing they protect is their own wealth and politics. In all their years, they have not done even 1 per cent of what PM Narendra Modi ji has done for TamilNadu in only 9 years."

"The coterie of Karnataka Congress Siddaramaiah and D.K Shivakumar who are UPA/I.N.D.I.A partners of DMK must answer this question. Do they support dynast Udhayanidhi Stalin's view about Sanatana Dharma being same as Malaria and Dengue and that he will eradicate it ? Does Congress plan to eradicate Sanatana from India?," Chandrasekhar said.

Political analyst Tehseen Poonawala while talking to IANS said, "I read the remarks of the son of the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and I am quite astounded with the language that is used. In my opinion it amounts to hate speech."

"I am raising this, because I have supported the I.N.D.I.A alliance. We are told this (alliance) is against hate, then how hate can be allowed. This requires a clarification from the Congress leadership and from the I.N.D. I.A alliance members," he said.

Earlier, Congress MP Karti Chidambaram wrote on X, "Sanathana Dharma is nothing but code for a caste hierarchical Society. All those batting for it are hankering for the good ole days! Caste is the curse of India".

