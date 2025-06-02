Paraguayan Prez begins state visit to India, focus on boosting bilateral ties

New Delhi, June 2 (IANS) Paraguayan President Santiago Pena Palacios arrived in India on Monday for a three-day official visit, marking a significant step in strengthening the growing bilateral relationship between the two countries.

The visit comes at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and includes key engagements in Delhi and Mumbai.

Upon his arrival at the Air Force Station Palam in Delhi, President Pena was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour. He is accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising ministers, senior government officials, and business representatives.

Later in the day, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar is scheduled to meet the visiting dignitary.

President Pena will also hold wide-ranging talks with Prime Minister Modi to review the entire spectrum of India-Paraguay relations. Prime Minister Modi will also host a luncheon in his honour.

President Pena is also expected to meet President Droupadi Murmu, who will host a banquet in his honour. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar is scheduled to call on the visiting President as well.

This visit marks President Pena's first official visit to India and is only the second time a Paraguayan head of state has visited the country.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), in a statement, said, "India and Paraguay established diplomatic relations on September 13, 1961, cultivating warm and friendly ties between the two nations. Both countries have since developed cooperation in various sectors, including trade, agriculture, health, pharmaceuticals, and information technology."

The MEA highlighted Paraguay's strategic importance as a trading partner in Latin America. Indian companies in the automobile and pharmaceutical sectors have already established a presence in Paraguay, while Paraguayan companies, largely through joint ventures, operate in India, contributing to robust economic ties.

The statement further noted, "The two countries share common views on various international issues, including UN reforms, climate change, renewable energy, and combating terrorism."

During his visit to Mumbai, President Pena will engage with state political leaders, industry stakeholders, startups, innovators, and technology experts, reflecting an emphasis on economic and technological collaboration.

According to the MEA, the State Visit of President Pena will provide a vital opportunity for both nations "to undertake a comprehensive review of bilateral ties, as well as to discuss regional and international issues of mutual interest."

President Pena will conclude his official visit and return to Paraguay on June 4, 2025.

