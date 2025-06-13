Pankit Thakker talks about how his friend faced ‘unimaginable challenges’ due to Albinism

Mumbai, June 13 (IANS) On Albinism Awareness Day on Friday, actor Pankit Thakker recalled how his friend had faced ‘unimaginable challenges’ due to his condition.

"As an actor who's not afraid to speak my mind and challenge the status quo, I've had the privilege of working in an industry that's often criticized for its lack of diversity and inclusivity. But today, on Albinism Awareness Day, I'm reminded of a friend who faced unimaginable challenges due to his condition.”

Pankit said that despite his friend’s talent and passion for acting, he was repeatedly rejected by “casting directors who couldn't see beyond his albinism."

Albinism is a genetic condition characterized by the partial or complete absence of pigment in the skin, hair, and eyes.

The actor said that his friend’s story is a “heartbreaking reminder” of the struggles faced by individuals with albinism.

“And it's a topic that's close to my heart. As someone who's always pushed boundaries and defied conventions in my career, I believe it's essential to create a more inclusive environment in the entertainment industry.”

“'I had a friend who had this condition, even at a minimum ratio. The good-looking friend couldn't find work in the film industry, even though he was quite talented. The disease couldn't let him pursue his acting dreams. Casting made fun of him, and he was forced to go back to his hometown. He later fell into depression and lost his life. Just as today, when we talk about awareness, I feel it's normal; they need to be treated equally."

Pankit hopes to raise awareness about albinism with his friend’s story.

"By sharing my friend's story, I hope to raise awareness about albinism and encourage the industry to think differently about inclusivity and diversity. As an actor, I believe it's not just about playing roles, but about using my platform to make a difference," he concluded.

Pankit has worked in several popular television shows, including Kabhii Sautan Kabhii Sahelii, Dill Mill Gayye, Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant, Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha, and Bohot Pyaar Karte Hai, among others. He earlier appeared in movies like Tere Liye and Zindagi Live.

