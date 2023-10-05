Pamela Anderson reveals how having 'self-acceptance' inspired her makeup-free movement

Los Angeles, Oct 5 (IANS) 'Baywatch' star Pamela Anderson, whose '90s glam became legendary all on its own, has been rocking a stripped-down look as of late.

Pamela stuck to the basics throughout Paris Fashion Week, opting for a makeup-free style at several major shows, reports etonline.

"It's all about self-acceptance," Pamela told i-D magazine while attending Victoria Beckham's runway show on September 29.

"This is the chapter of my life I'm trying to embrace now. Since I really walk out the door as me, I feel relief -- a weight off my shoulders…. I'm dressing for me now, not for everybody else."

Pamela shared her confidence-boosting mantra.

"You just have to understand that you're good enough and that you are beautiful," she noted.

"I like to say the word, 'life-ing' instead of aging. Chasing youth is just futile."

The 56-year-old echoed similar sentiments on Instagram, writing on September 30: "There is beauty in self acceptance, imperfection and love."

The 'Barb Wire' actress is being applauded for redefining beauty standards.

