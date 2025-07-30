Pakistan: Human rights body voices concerns over juveniles' trial in Anti-Terrorism Court

Islamabad, July 30 (IANS) The Human Rights Council of Pakistan (HRCP) on Wednesday expressed deep concern over the ongoing prosecution of underage children who have been subjected to trial under terrorism laws in the country's Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) for the past year.

The rights body detailing the list of the children appealed to immediately halt the trial of juvenile defendants in the ATC and transfer the case to the Juvenile Court.

"It is deeply troubling and incomprehensible that, despite clear evidence of being minors, these children are being tried under anti-terrorism laws. Such judicial proceedings not only violate the Juvenile Justice System Act, 2018, of Pakistan, but also trample upon the fundamental human rights and constitutional protections afforded to children," read a statement issued by the HRCP.

The human rights body also raised serious questions regarding the "transparency" of the case.

"On what legal basis has this trial been ongoing for over a year? Has the presiding judge ignored the evidence of the minority and the legal rights of the children? These are critical issues that demand urgent attention from the higher judiciary and the Ministry of Law," the statement added.

The HRCP strongly demanded that "the ongoing trial be immediately halted to prevent further legal and moral injustice," while these cases be removed from the ATC and transferred to the competent Juvenile Court.

Additionally, it demanded an explanation regarding the legal grounds under which anti-terrorism laws were applied to juvenile defendants and full legal protection, judicial safeguards, and psychological support to the children as provided under the Juvenile Justice System Act, 2018 of Pakistan.

The human rights body emphasised that justice for children is not only a "legal obligation but also a moral imperative" of the Pakistani authorities.

"A nation that fails to provide justice and protection to its children is knowingly casting its own future into darkness. Stop treating children like terrorists -- immediately," the HRCP asserted.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.