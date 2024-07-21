Paintings of Hindu deities captivate audiences at Delhi's Bikaner House

New Delhi, July 21 (IANS) An exhibition of paintings based on Hindu deities at Bikaner House in Delhi has captured everyone's attention.

Dr Shalini Yadav, a management teacher, has presented epic stories related to Hindu Gods -- Lord Krishna, Vishnu, Ganesh, Hanuman, and Lord Shiva.

In a special conversation with IANS, she shared her journey as an artist.

"I have always been interested in painting, despite being a teacher by profession," she said.

Dr Yadav said that she has tried to depict the stories she heard from her grandparents in visual form as paintings. "I have showcased the hard work of the past seven to eight years through paintings at Bikaner House. The stories I have heard from my grandparents and parents since childhood have been depicted in my paintings," she said.

She, however, clarified that she is not aiming to debate or explain whether Hindu mythology is true or not, but those stories have influenced her.

"I have depicted them in different ways on each canvas. I am very interested in painting deities, and I always strive to do so," Dr Yadav said.

She mentioned that she learned painting from her mother, who was also skilled in the art form.

"I am continuing my mother’s work. I haven't received any formal training; I taught myself and learned from my mother. I always strive to learn from everyone," she added.

Dr Shalini Yadav's paintings will be on display at Bikaner House in Delhi until July 23. The exhibition is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.