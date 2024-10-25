Paine laughs off Warner’s return to Test team, backs Inglis to open with Khawaja

New Delhi, Oct 25 (IANS) Former Australia Test captain Tim Paine has laughed off David Warner’s offer of returning to the team ahead of next month’s Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against India, while backing Josh Inglis to open the batting alongside Usman Khawaja.

Warner retired from international cricket after the Men’s T20 World Cup in June, but caused a stir by revealing he’s available to come out of retirement and had reached out to team think-tank for it.

With Cameron Green out of the side following a back surgery and Steve Smith moving back to number four, a vacancy has opened up in terms of who partners Khawaja ahead of an all-important five-match series against India.

"If I was writing you a text message, it would have the fishing rod emoji because that is what David is doing. He's gone fishing, and everyone has bitten down hard. Not only have they taken the bait, they've eaten the rod and chewed off half his arm at the same time.

"David is retired, he will not be playing in the next Shield game or more Test cricket for Australia. That was clear when he retired. But what he has got is one of the great knacks of saying something and people just biting down on it so well done to him.

"I think he's played everyone beautifully. He says himself, ‘I've cheekily messaged both George (Bailey) and Andrew McDonald’. He says he's dead serious, but he's not dead serious," said Paine on SEN Radio.

He also feels Warner’s capabilities of keeping himself in the news will help in ace his life as a commentator for broadcaster Fox Sports. "He has a great knack for creating news, that's why he signed on to Fox.

"He's going to be great in the commentary box because he's prepared to have a crack, and he'll say what he thinks. And two, he's a bit like Warney in that whatever he says will create headlines. He has retired. It's done. It's all over. We can stop worrying about it."

Plenty of names have come up on who will partner with Khawaja in the series against India, starting on November 22 in Perth, including Cameron Bancroft and Marcus Harris. But Paine has chosen to back wicketkeeper-batter Inglis, citing his aggressive batting approach in red-ball cricket.

"If Australia are going to pick the best six batters, like they say they are, than I think he is in it. They are looking for a certain style of player. Because they want a play certain brand of cricket.

“They at least want one opener who can go out and do what David Warner has done for years. That doesn't mean that person has to have been opening in Sheffield Shield cricket for the last 10 years. They are looking for a style, and Josh Inglis fits the bill," he said.

