We want to write history with Aston Villa: Emery on UCL QF second leg vs PSG

Birmingham, April 14 (IANS) Unai Emery is hoping to write history as Aston Villa host Paris Saint-Germain in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final at Villa Park, marking the first time a European top-tier quarter-final is hosted there since 1983.

Emery’s side will be looking to overturn a 3-1 deficit from the first leg in Paris as they bid to make the semi-finals of the prized European competition.Villa head into the eagerly-awaited encounter unbeaten in 17 matches at home, a run stretching back to late November.

“I have experiences coming back, results positively and negatively, in two ways. But now it is something different. We want to write here the history with Aston Villa. Last year, in the Conference League, and this year in the Champions League, and hopefully for a long time in Europe.

“My experiences before was different, in different ways. I’m not going to remind the players (of) those experiences because my idea and my every work with the players inside, sending the message, is how we are doing this way, and how we are getting experiences together here with Aston Villa, with the players we are, with the experiences we were adding in our back last year, and this year, and as well with the combination we have with our players mentally, and as well individually and tactically to play being so, so demanding in our process to get opportunities and believing to beat tomorrow PSG," said Emery in the press conference.

Aston Villa had struck first blood in the first leg at Parc des Princes when Morgan Rogers opened the scoring. What followed was a ruthless attacking display by PSG which saw Desire Doue, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Ousmane Dembele all score incredible goals to take the two goal lead.

Emery also hopes he will enjoy a special atmosphere at their home ground for the return leg.

“We are going to enjoy on Tuesday at Villa Park something very special; very, very special for our supporters, for us. The possibility and opportunity we have to try to face PSG and try to come back (from) the result.

“Of course, it’s going to be difficult, but we have to feel strong at home and try to prepare as best as possible for the match," added Emery.

