Owaisi appeals to people to participate in ‘Batti Gul’ protest against Waqf Act

Hyderabad, April 29 (IANS) AIMIM President and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday appealed to people to make the "lights off protest" against the Waqf Amendment Act on April 30 a success.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has given a call for ‘Batti Gul’ or lights off protest in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Owaisi urged people to support the campaign by turning off the lights for 15 minutes from 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

Under the ongoing nationwide protest against the Waqf Amendment Act, the AIMPLB has appealed to people to switch off the lights of their houses and shops from 9 p.m. to 9.15 p.m.

"I appeal to the people to take part in this protest by switching off the lights so that we can send a message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that this Act is a violation of the Indian Constitution," Owaisi said.

The President of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) said that the Waqf Amendment Act is a violation of fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution's Articles 14, 15, 25 and 26. "The government is interfering in the religious board of the Muslims through this Act," he said.

He appealed to people to register their protest against the "black legislation" which has been enacted in violation of the Indian Constitution.

At the massive public meeting held at AIMIM headquarters on April 19, the Board announced that it would embark on a series of protests in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

AIMPLB leaders also declared that the protests will continue till the time the Union government withdraws the Act.

Following the terrorist attack at Pahalgam on April 22, the AIMPLB had suspended its protest programmes for three days as a show of solidarity with the families of those killed.

The protests under the nationwide ‘Waqf Bachao’ campaign resumed after three days.

Owaisi and other leaders of the AIMPLB addressed protest meetings at Parbhani in Maharashtra on Sunday. They also addressed a press conference in Aurangabad on Monday, accusing the BJP of running a false propaganda against Waqf.

AIMPLB President Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani had urged people at Hyderabad public meeting not to get misled by the fake news being spread by some elements that there is no need for more protests as the Supreme Court has accepted the Waqf by user clause and it indicated that only Muslims will be allowed in the management of Waqf properties.

Stating that problems would not be solved with minor changes in the Act, he said peaceful protests should continue till the Act is repealed.

"The Supreme Court has not set aside the legislation. It has only given a temporary relief," said Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, who also hoped that the apex court would do justice by striking down the Act.

