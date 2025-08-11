Over 9,000 openings for women in Anganwadis: Gujarat Govt

Ahmedabad, Aug 11 (IANS) The Gujarat government has announced more than 9,000 openings for women to work as Anganwadi workers and helpers (Tedagar) under the Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS), aiming to tackle malnutrition, improve child health, and generate local employment for women.

Women aged between 18 and 33 years can apply online via the e-HRMS web portal until August 30, 2025.

The move is expected to create employment opportunities for women at their doorstep while enhancing health and nutrition levels in local communities. The initiative is being implemented under the guidance of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Women & Child Development Minister Bhanu Babariya.

The highest number of vacancies is in Kutch (619), followed by Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (568), Banaskantha (547), Anand (394), and Mehsana (393).

Candidates will be selected on a district-wise merit basis, with priority given to Tedagar workers with over 10 years of experience for promotion to Anganwadi worker posts.

Minimum qualifications include a Class 12 pass or Class 10 plus a two-year AICTE-recognised course for Anganwadi workers, and a Class 10 pass for Tedagar posts.

Selected women will work in their own localities, focusing on health and nutrition for children under six, pregnant women, lactating mothers, and adolescent girls.

Anganwadi workers will carry out activities such as growth monitoring, health check-ups, vaccination coordination, home ration distribution, pre-school education, and nutritional support. Tedagar workers will be responsible for maintaining hygiene in the Anganwadi centre, preparing nutritious meals, and ensuring the safe transport of children.

In Gujarat, Anganwadis play a crucial role in improving maternal and child health, reducing malnutrition, and promoting early childhood education at the grassroots level.

Operated under the Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS), these centres provide nutritional meals, growth monitoring, vaccination support, pre-school learning, and health awareness for children under six, as well as pregnant and lactating women.

They also act as a bridge between communities and government health services, ensuring that even in remote areas, women and children receive essential nutrition, healthcare, and education support.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.