'Over 200 snatched mobile phones recovered in 15 days': Delhi Police

New Delhi, Aug 6 (IANS) The Delhi Police on Saturday claimed to have recovered more than 200 mobile phones from various states of the country in the last 15 days under a drive "Operation Vishwas".

According to the police, the phones were distributed to their actual owners on Saturday.

The nation-wide drive to recover stolen and snatched mobile phones was launched by Shahdara district police on July 15.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Rohit Meena said that after conducting technical analysis, around 250 mobile phones involved in various cases from the district were found active in different parts of India, including Delhi.

To recover these devices, 16 teams from various police stations within Shahdara district were formed, leading to the recovery of 205 stolen, snatched, and robbed phones.

"During the operation, 15 robbers/snatchers were arrested, and more than 162 accused persons were apprehended in accordance with the law," said the DCP.

The recovered phones were returned to their rightful owners, with 19 found in Bihar, seven in West Bengal, 32 in UP-West, 12 in UP-East, five in Haryana, and 130 in various locations within Delhi/NCR, the DCP added.

