'Our day shall come again', BRS leader KTR tells Telangana DGP

Hyderabad, July 17 (IANS) Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president K. T. Rama Rao on Thursday issued a sharp message to the Director General of Police (DGP), stating that the people of Telangana are closely watching the "excesses" of the current administration.

Rama Rao also told the state police chief that the days of BRS will come again and promised to review every action of the administration.

In a post on social media platform X, KTR tagged the state police chief and said, “Telangana people are observing all the excesses of the administration and the terrible precedents being set. Please remember no one is going to remain in the Govt forever. Our day shall come again, and I promise you, every action will be reviewed.”

“We have full faith in the judiciary and will continue to fight and defend our democratic rights,” he added.

KTR was reacting to a post by former director of digital media Konatham Dileep about the arrest of party activist Shashidhar Goud.

Dileep wrote that on Wednesday evening, when Shashidhar Goud was about to be released from Karimnagar jail, a police team from Ramagundam arrived to arrest him again. However, seeing many people waiting outside the jail for Shashidhar, they turned back.

“But this morning, the Ramagundam police arrested Shashi again from Karimnagar jail in another illegal case. For merely retweeting tweets posted on the BRS party handle, this government has been filing consecutive cases, keeping him in jail for 16 days, and harassing him,” wrote Dileep.

He stated that the retweeted tweet contained only political criticism. There was no obscenity or falsehood in it. “Even in military dictatorships, such oppression would not exist! But the Telangana Congress government is depriving people of their civil rights and freedom of expression,” he wrote.

KTR had earlier slammed the Revanth Reddy government for the arrest of Shashidhar Goud for retweeting a social media post. The BRS leader stated that Revanth Reddy’s rule reminds people of the emergency imposed on the country in 1975.

