Young Director Apsar In Full Swing, Lines Up Exciting Projects

This is the best phase for Tollywood. We have seen many young and talented directors proving their mettle as great storytellers. People are keen to watch movies with good content and they are not concerned about the experience of directors. Well, young and talented filmmaker Apsar won accolades for his debut directorial venture Gandharwa which was released last year. With a different concept, the movie impressed the audience big time. In the first attempt, he chose the innovative plot of anti-aging and took a great risk.

Gandharwa received positive talk, after its theatrical release. Then, it was released on the OTT platform and garnered an optimistic response in Telugu and Tamil languages. Gandharwa clocked record views. And now Apsar is getting ready to please the audience with his new movie. He chose another interesting point for his second project under a big production house and it will go on the sets at the end of this month. The director said to give updates about the film soon.

While the second project is set to take off, the director lined up his third film. He has also set another crazy movie with another production house. Unexpectedly, Apsar, who has created a niche for himself, will soon come up with two more stories. Details of these projects will be announced soon.