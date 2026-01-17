Weekend OTT Releases January 17, 18: The Rip, Mastiii 4, 120 Bahadur

If you’re planning a relaxed weekend at home, OTT platforms have plenty to offer that are released on Friday, January 16, 2026. This week’s digital releases bring a wide mix of crime thrillers, action dramas, romantic series, and comedy films, making it easy to build the perfect weekend binge list.

From Hollywood heavyweights and Korean rom-coms to Indian action thrillers and adult comedies, here’s what you can stream over the weekend.

The Rip

Streaming on: Netflix

Kicking off the weekend lineup is The Rip, a tense crime thriller featuring Matt Damon and Ben Affleck. The film follows Lieutenant Dane Dumars and Detective Sergeant JD Byrne during a police operation that uncovers a large sum of cash. Forced to remain at the crime scene overnight to account for the money, the two officers face mounting pressure, moral dilemmas, and growing mistrust that threatens both their mission and their friendship.

120 Bahadur

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video

For viewers looking for an intense and emotional watch this weekend, 120 Bahadur revisits the Battle of Rezang La during the 1962 Sino-Indian War. Farhan Akhtar stars as Major Shaitan Singh, leading 120 soldiers against overwhelming odds in Ladakh. The film highlights extraordinary bravery, sacrifice, and the spirit of the Indian Army.

Mastiii 4

Streaming on: ZEE5

Adding humour to the weekend watchlist is Mastiii 4, the latest installment in the popular adult comedy franchise directed by Milap Zaveri. Starring Vivek Oberoi, Aftab Shivdasani, and Riteish Deshmukh, the film revolves around three married friends searching for excitement beyond their routine lives, leading to hilarious and chaotic situations.

Kalamkaval

Streaming on: SonyLIV

Malayalam action thriller Kalamkaval brings suspense and drama to the weekend lineup. Directed by Jithin K Jose, the film stars Mammootty as Stanley Das, a seasoned police officer from Tamil Nadu. Set in early 2000s Kerala, the story follows sub-inspector Jayakrishnan (played by Vinayakan) as he investigates a series of brutal murders, with Stanley’s experience proving crucial in cracking the case.

Can This Love Be Translated?

Streaming on: Netflix

Romance lovers can spend the weekend with Can This Love Be Translated?, a Korean romantic comedy series. The show stars Kim Seon-ho as Joo Ho-jin, a talented but emotionally guarded translator, and Go Youn-jung as Cha Mu-hee, a global celebrity. Their connection begins while working on a reality dating show, raising the question of whether love can overcome emotional barriers and demanding careers.

With such a diverse slate of titles releasing just in time for the weekend, viewers have plenty of choices to stream, relax, and unwind. Whether you’re in the mood for action, romance, thrills, or comedy, the OTT releases of January 16, 2026 promise an entertaining few days ahead.