Thug Life Movie OTT Release: Kamal Haasan Film to Stream From July 4th on Netflix?

When Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam announced that they were teaming up after more than four decades, fans were quite excited to see what the iconic duo would be coming up with. The result was Thug Life, and even though the promotional content showed a lot of promise, the film failed to impress audiences in every way.

Not even a single moment got registered in the audience's minds, which is quite huge, as Mani Ratnam is known to create canvases that will forever be etched in people's minds. Even AR Rahman chose to leave the background score of the second half unaltered, resulting in a colossal mess on the big screen.

Thug Life OTT Release: Netflix to Stream Film from 4th of July?

The Thug Life team quickly realized their mistake, as word quickly spread following the morning shows on June 5th, leading audiences to declare the film a disaster. During promotions, Kamal Haasan boasted that Thug Life would go for an eight-week OTT release, which is impossible to see for South Indian movies.

Kamal Haasan was compelled to release Thug Life ahead of schedule due to the controversy, and it will now be accessible four weeks later. Netflix initially bagged the rights for Rs.130 crores, but there were unconfirmed reports that they slashed Rs.20 crores and finally settled on Rs.110 crores.

Now, the big question remains—when will Thug Life be available on OTT? The Fourth of July would seem to be the ideal day for Netflix to release the movie. By that time, Thug Life will have also crossed the four-week theatrical window, and with the OTT giant showing eagerness to display the movie as soon as possible to the audiences, July 4th seems nearly perfect.

However, Netflix is yet to make the announcement official.