Superman OTT Release on August 15: Furious Fans Slam Prime Video Decision

James Gunn's Superman, featuring David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan, will start streaming on Prime Video on August 15, much to the surprise of fans in India and around the world.

Director James Gunn took to social media to announce the same. Superman will be coming to Prime Video on August 15. It will also be available on Apple TV, Fandango, and on other platforms. This provides fans with the opportunity to start streaming. this superhero movie comes from the comfort of their homes.

However, the decision to make Superman available digitally didn't sit right with certain sections of fans on social media, who blatantly questioned why there is such a huge rush to release the movie. Superman is the third highest grosser of 2025 worldwide and is only behind Jurassic World: Rebirth and Mission Impossible: Final Reckoning Part.

The superhero movie managed to gross more than $580 million worldwide and continues to attract audiences to the theaters. However, Superman's international performance fell short of expectations. The DC film earned applause in the domestic US market, but the same cannot be said about international markets like India, the UK, and more.

The international market is where Superman struggled big time, and with China not helping, all superhero films are struggling to receive massive box office numbers. But Superman still did a far better job of pulling audiences to the screens than Fantastic Four: First Steps.

But the decision to stream Superman this early comes as a shocker to many, and they took to social media to express their displeasure. Let's take a look at some of the reactions.

Why so soon? — Everything_DCU (@EverythingDCU_) August 12, 2025

Too soon, this decision cuts his legs in theaters... 😔 The studio should reconsider these kind of politics. — Alex | #DCU #Superman (@AlexEstebanDC) August 12, 2025

Imagine not being able to outgross the Superman movie you were tryna reboot 😂🫵🏿🔥 pic.twitter.com/7xwYvoryNs — Seidsama 🇸🇳 (@sidepictures) August 12, 2025

Like Dune 2, Superman showtimes around me were still filling up and it seems like this kind of decision knee-caps the box office earnings. Why would WB keep training viewers to just wait a few weeks for streaming? (I'm genuinely curious) — Nick Ritter (@nicktheritter) August 12, 2025