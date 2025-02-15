The Stars Gossip Episode 13 OTT Release on Netflix from Today, February 15

When The Stars Gossip Episode 13 is here, and fans are in for an exciting ride! Netflix's hit Korean drama, starring Lee Min-ho and Gong Hyo-jin, has captivated audiences with its gripping storyline, powerful performances, and unexpected twists. Since its premiere on January 4, the series has kept viewers hooked, and the anticipation for Episode 13 has been building.

Episode 13 releases today, February 15, 2025. Fans in South Korea can catch it on tvN at 21:20 KST, while international viewers, including those in India, can stream it on Netflix at 5:50 PM IST.

The series follows a consistent release schedule, dropping new episodes every Saturday and Sunday. With each new episode, When The Stars Gossip continues to unravel fresh surprises, keeping viewers at the edge of their seats. As the drama progresses, the plot thickens, and fans are eagerly anticipating more twists.

If you're ready for the next chapter in this thrilling drama, don't forget to tune in today for Episode 13 of When The Stars Gossip on Netflix!