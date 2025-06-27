Squid Game Season 3 OTT Review: Netflix Show is Engaging and Rides High on Shock Value

Squid Game is one show that needs no introduction worldwide. Having impressed critics and audiences alike with its unique concept when it made its debut on OTT platform Netflix, Squid Game never looked back. The first season has turned out to be so famous that it continues to dominate Netflix's viewership charts to date. Even season 2, despite its wobbly nature of storytelling, manages to attract excellent numbers.

After season 1's success, the show's creators can do no wrong; there will always be fans. The one thing that Squid Game makers managed to do time and again was induce the shock factor. Whenever the narrative feels a bit lost, the show injects a shock factor, a strategy that proves highly effective in the second season.

Squid Game 3 Will Work Only If You Love the Surprise Twist

Even in season three, there were two instances that audiences would properly lose their minds over how the makers thought of the same. Without giving away spoilers, Squid Game 3 comes with a new character, and the same character turns out to be the highlight of the show until the very end.

In the initial few episodes of the third season, Player 456 Gi-Hun's impact will be less noticeable following the events of the second season. Since he is the main character, him being quiet and remaining an observer for a major chunk of the episodes might appear baffling to some, but don't worry, there is plenty that's going on that will keep you hooked and engaged until the very end.

Die-hard fans of Squid Game may find it hard to accept the new contestant twist; however, if you enjoy that aspect, then Squid Game 3 will be a successful binge-watch. Conversely, if you feel that the new character and its introduction do not fit well, the show might seem odd and strange. All in all, Squid Game 3 is definitely worth your time, especially if you have watched the first two seasons.