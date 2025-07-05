Sitaare Zameen Par Rejects OTT: Aamir Khan's Alternate Options Revealed!

Bollywood legendary actor Aamir Khan has proved once again why the industry needs him now more than ever. Having delivered a flop with Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir Khan chose to play an arrogant basketball coach whose life changes for good in Sitaare Zameen Par, and the movie was lapped up by audiences up North.

Even though Sitaare Zameen Par wasn't a sensational hit, it did give Aamir Khan enough confidence to stand on what he firmly believes in—that movies should be watched only in theaters and relished there. Aamir has long been opposing the dominance that's created by OTT platforms, and with Sitaare, he made the decision before release to not stream the movie on any big streaming platform.

Sitaare Zameen Par OTT Release: Aamir Khan to Explore These Options?

This move was initially criticized by many, and some even questioned if Sitaare Zameen Par would become a hit in the first place. Well, Aamir smashed all those doubts and showed the world once again what good content can do. Even a few days ago, when Aamir was asked about his decision to release Sitaare on OTT, his answer was a firm no.

So, if Sitaare Zameen Par didn't end up on any of the OTT platforms, what could be Aamir Khan's plan to find a digital home for his extremely special film?

For starters, the legendary actor could release the movie directly on OTT for a fixed price. A lot of English movies are available for rent on Youtube, and those who are interested can purchase the films and watch them. Aamir had also considered the idea of releasing Sitaare on YouTube as a permanent rental option, but his team has not yet confirmed this plan.

Another option is to negotiate a deal with any of the DTH providers to make the film permanently available on their platforms, allowing viewers to watch it easily with just a click of their remote button. This option might work, especially in families who are still finding it challenging to navigate multiple streaming platforms.

It remains to be seen which option Aamir Khan will pick, but one thing is clear—Sitaare Zameen Par has proved that good content will always work on the big screen, and Aamir Khan needn't worry about what will happen to his movie digitally for another few weeks at least.