Biker OTT Release Date: Where to Watch Sharwanand's Film Online?

Biker, promoted as India’s first motocross-based film, has now made its way to OTT platforms after its theatrical release earlier this year. Featuring Sharwanand and Malvika Nair in lead roles, along with Dr. Rajasekhar in a crucial part, the film was directed by Abhilash Reddy.

Released in cinemas on April 3, 2026, the sports drama received a mixed yet positive response, particularly for its unique theme centered around motocross racing.

Streaming Now on Netflix

After its theatrical run, Biker is now available for streaming on Netflix. The film has been released in multiple languages including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam, making it accessible to viewers across India.

With its digital debut, the makers are hoping to attract a broader audience and gain renewed attention from viewers who missed it in theatres.

Cast and Crew

Apart from the lead pair, the film features talented actors like Atul Kulkarni, Brahmaji, and Shashank in supporting roles.

The film is produced by UV Creations, known for backing several notable Telugu projects. Music for the film is composed by Ghibran, adding energy to this sports-based narrative.

OTT Response Awaited

While Biker managed to impress a section of the audience during its theatrical release, its performance on OTT is now being closely watched. The film’s unique concept and wider language availability could help it find a stronger audience online.