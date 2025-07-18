Ronth Movie OTT Release: Malayalam Police Drama Picks Unusual Streaming Date

Dileesh Pothan and Roshan Mathew's engaging police drama that takes place during a patrolling night, titled Ronth, had become a huge sensation when it was released last month. What starts off as a very casual drama reaches its zenith by the end of the film, and the way everything comes together in a spine-chilling way has won over the audiences big time.

Director Shahi Kabir, who is known for engaging police dramas, made yet another well-intentioned film with Ronth. Dileesh Pothan's intriguing portrayal is the highlight of the movie, and after spending enough time in the theaters, Ronth will be looking to make its streaming debut on the OTT platform JioHotstar.

But the interesting thing is that Ronth picks an unusual date for its digital debut. Bagged by JioHotstar, Ronth will be available to stream on 22nd July. From 12:00 AM IST, this Malayalam film will start streaming, and JioHotstar, which has made a name for itself for picking sensible and intense Mollywood films, has scored yet another winner in Ronth, as the movie is expected to attract massive streaming audiences upon its digital release.