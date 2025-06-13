Rana Naidu Season 2 OTT Twitter Review: Rana and Venkatesh's Show is a Hit and Miss, Declare Fans

OTT audiences have long anticipated Venkatesh and Rana Daggubati's sequel to their hit Netflix show, Rana Naidu. Upon its release in 2023, the show garnered widespread praise for its unique plot and its portrayal of a dysfunctional family led by Venkatesh. Venkatesh was the star of the show, impressing North audiences with his crisp delivery of dialogue.

Even though Rana Naidu's Telugu audiences didn't appreciate the way their favorite family star, Venkatesh, was portrayed in the show, their criticism couldn't stand amid the outpouring of love from Northern audiences. Now, the second season of the show is out, and early reviews are pouring in for Rana Naidu.

Rana Naidu Season 2 OTT Review: Netizens Give Final Verdict

The show's promotional content confirmed that Rana Naidu will take on one final job before leaving his celebrity fixer role for real and spending time with his family. Trouble arises from Arjun Rampal's character, and the way Rana's father, Naga Naidu, becomes involved in the situation constitutes the remainder of the story.

The new season will have fresh faces in Arjun Rampal and Kriti Kharbanda, while characters from the first season continue to make their presence felt. Rana Naidu 2's success will decide whether the show has a future on Netflix or not, and let's take a look at some of the early reactions that are pouring in for the show.

Rana Naidu 2 disappointed me. Kya hi bakwas starting ki h yaar. First season was much better. I hope aage ke episodes ache ho — 𝗨𝗝𝗝𝗪𝗔𝗟🇮🇳 (@SarcasticUjjwal) June 13, 2025

1/

Just wrapped up Season 2 of Rana Naidu and I have one word: EXPLOSIVE. 💣

Fights, politics, shady deals, broken families, and cricket bats being used as weapons — this season is chaos in the best way possible. A thread 🧵👇 #RanaNaidu #RanaNaiduSeason2 #RanaNaiduS2 — "Movie Keeda Diaries : Cinematic Obsession" (@altamash4u) June 13, 2025

Rana Naidu season 2🔥 — King Vincent 🐼 (@cricketer_ex) June 13, 2025

Really impressed by the Rana Naidu season 2 ep 1

Everything was perfect

eagerly waiting for the episode 2 — Deep singh (@Singhdeepvirat) June 13, 2025

Rana Naidu is back. What *new* way are you weaving into the tapestry of chaos? — CatGod | SandHive (@CatGodSandHive) June 13, 2025

Going by the reviews, there were few who were in love with the latest outing of Rana Naidu, but at the same time, the show has been receiving mixed reviews from others as well. While the drama is definitely strong in the second season of the show and the violence and the cuss words were mellowed, Rana Naidu 2 doesn't come together as a whole, and even though these were early reactions, the show will definitely end up in Netflix's Top 10 viewed shows by the weekend as audience interest in the show will be huge.