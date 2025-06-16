Prince and Family OTT Release: Relief for Dileep's Film; Z5 Locks Final Streaming Date

In a delightful update for Malayalam movie fans and those who want to watch films on streaming, long-time Mollywood actor Dileep's recent release, Prince and Family, has locked its final streaming date. Although the film received good reviews and impressed audiences during its theatrical release, it took a while for "Prince and Family" to finalize its streaming date.

Prince and Family Final OTT Release Date Revealed

For a while, there have been reports of Z5 (previously, Zee5) acquiring the digital rights of Prince and Family. We can now confirm this. Prince and Family will definitely stream on Z5. Dileep, back to acting in the family genre he knows best, won the hearts of movie-lovers with his sincere portrayal of a family man.

While there were initial reports of Prince and Family being released on streaming in the first week of July, the same got changed, and now, the film will presently be available on Z5 in just a few days' time. According to multiple reports, Prince and Family will be available digitally on Z5 starting June 20th.

Recently, the streaming platform Z5 has been acquiring intriguing Malayalam films, and they have made the decision to challenge JioHotstar, which is typically regarded as the home of Malayalam movies. All in all, at a time when films across languages are struggling to land good OTT deals, it's a relief for Prince and Family makers, as their film will start streaming on Z5 on the 20th of this month.