Paranthu Po OTT Review: Ram’s Heartwarming Tamil Film of Dreams and Kindness

In an age where stories often exist only on screens, Paranthu Po brings back the joy of something tangible, memorable, and everlasting. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Ram, the Tamil film is a refreshing blend of emotions, youth, and laughter, striking a perfect balance between heartfelt storytelling and light-hearted moments.

A Simple Story with Profound Depth

Paranthu Po steps away from Ram’s usual intense filmmaking style, offering a gentler narrative wrapped in humour and warmth. At its core is Anbu, an eight-year-old boy from a Chitlapakam apartment in Chennai. While his parents provide him with every material comfort, Anbu is restless, yearning for something deeper.

His father, Gokul, runs an organic foods business, while his mother, Glory, is away at a saree expo. Left alone, Anbu struggles with loneliness until Gokul decides to take him on a road trip—one that changes them both.

A Journey of Quirky Characters and Life Lessons

The journey introduces the duo to a host of memorable personalities—‘Emperor’, an elderly man with a heart nobler than any king; ‘Dharma’, a boy who climbs trees and communicates with birds; and ‘Vanitha’, Gokul’s long-lost crush.

Through Anbu’s vivid imagination—filled with dreams of flying, dinosaurs, and far-off lands—the film subtly explores themes of caste, religion, and class. These issues are delicately interwoven into the story, never overpowering its lightness.

The film’s humour comes from simple, relatable dialogues often paired with soulful songs. From a father hilariously witnessing his child’s ‘no smoking’ campaign, to a poor man buying food for his wealthy guest, the narrative carries the touching message: kindness always finds its way back.

Netizens Applaud Ram’s Refreshing Take

Since its release, Paranthu Po has won over audiences and critics alike. Social media is filled with praise for the film’s warmth and sincerity.

One user wrote,

“One of my biggest takeaways from Paranthu Po was the relationship between Gokul and Glory. Married for 10 years, with an 8-year-old son, and they still can’t stop updating each other about their lives—even when apart. Just Ram things.”

Another commented,

“Who would've thought Ram would team up with an actor like Shiva and give us a movie like Paranthu Po? So heartwarming, poignant, and funny. Cinema.”

With its charming blend of bizarre humour, emotional resonance, and life lessons, Paranthu Po stands as a reminder that the simplest stories often leave the deepest impact.