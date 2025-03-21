OTT Releases This Weekend: Movies and Web series to watch on March 22, 23!

As we approach the weekend, OTT platforms have lined up an exciting array of movies and shows to keep you entertained. From Malayalam films to English web series, there's something for everyone to watch on March 22, and 23 weekend. Here's a rundown of the top OTT titles streaming this weekend:

Netflix Releases

Officer On Duty: One Malayalam film that you need to watch.

Khakee: The Bengal Chapter: A Hindi series picking up momentum.

Dragon: A Tamil movie that's bound to excite.

The Outrun: An English movie that's creating a splash.

The Twister: An English documentary that shouldn't be missed.

Prime Video Releases

NEEK: A Tamil movie that's creating a stir.

Shoshana: An English movie that's a must-see.

Tyler Perry's Duplicity: An English movie that's bound to captivate.

Mysterious Love: A Mandarin series that's popular.

Loot Kaand: A Hindi series that one cannot afford to miss.

Apple TV+ Releases

Severance S2: An English series that one is eagerly waiting for.

Disney+ Hotstar Releases

Anora: An English movie that one cannot miss.

Rules of Engagement: A series that comes in several languages.

Good American Family: An English series that's picking up steam.

Wicked: An English movie that one can't help but watch.

Other OTT Releases

There are other OTT releases this weekend too:

Tentkotta: Dianasari (Tamil movie) and Fire (Tamil movie)

Aha: Ring Ring (Tamil movie) and Brahma Anandam (Telugu movie)

Sun Nxt: Baby & Baby (Tamil movie)

ETV Win: Jitendra Reddy (Telugu movie)

Mark your calendars for March 21-24, as these shows are going to stream on different OTT platforms. If you're in the mood for a Malayalam movie or an English web series, there is something for everybody this weekend.

