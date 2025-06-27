OTT Releases This Weekend: Azadi, Viraatapalem, Mistry, Squid Game 3, Panchayat 4, and Many More!

This weekend is busy for multiple streaming platforms, as many films and TV shows have been released. OTT giants such as Netflix, Prime Video, Z5, JioHotstar, and numerous others are in the spotlight. While some of the platforms are showcasing films, others rely on web series to attract their widespread user base.

Besides the obvious releases, let's take a look at some of the unique content that you can decide to binge-watch this weekend on OTT platforms.

Prime Video released Panchayat 4 on June 24th, and reviews are already available. Squid Game season 3 started streaming on Netflix today (27th June), and the reviews are slowly coming in for the show. While there are fans who absolutely loved the third season, there are a few who didn't quite like the way a couple of shocking deaths worked in the show.

For most viewers of these OTT platforms, Panchayat 4 and Squid Game 3 are the most obvious choices, owing to the popularity of these shows. However, many brilliant movies and TV shows are available to watch.

Azadi:

This Malayalam movie, which revolves around an accused woman who is trying to escape the law, definitely won applause from audiences but didn't attract the required footfalls needed for the movie to be called a hit. Azadi's key plot revolves around the gripping tale of a pregnant woman imprisoned and her husband's attempts to free her. Azadi is streaming now on Manorama MAX.

Viraatapalem:

The concept of Viraatapalem, which is now streaming on Z5, is intriguing. Brides in a remote village die mysteriously, and that too on their wedding night. The responsibility lies with police constable Meena to find the truth behind these shocking deaths.

Mistry:

Ram Kapoor's remake of the American hit show, Monk, is streaming on JioHotstar. The show, despite being simplistic in nature, offers a perfect glimpse into the mysterious life of a suspended cop who also has OCD. Both Ram Kapoor and Mona Singh excelled in their respective roles. If you are in for a simplistic drama, Mistry can be your perfect weekend watch.

Besides the aforementioned movies and shows, here's a list of content that you can watch:

The Verdict (Tamil, Sun NXT)

Pariwar (Malayalam, Prime Video)

23 (Iravai Moodu) (Telugu, Prime Video)

Nimma Vasthugalige Neeve Javaabdaararu (Kannada, Sun NXT)