OTT Releases This Week Oct 29 - Nov 2: Lokah, Kantara Chapter 1, Baaghi 4, and More!

The final Friday of October brings a packed slate of new digital entertainment. Streaming platforms are lining up a mix of action thrillers and supernatural stories to close the month with a bang. Here is a full breakdown of the key releases coming to Netflix Prime Video Disney Jio Hotstar Sony LIV and Zee5 on October 31 2025.

Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra - Netflix

The Malayalam superhero saga Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra takes center stage on Netflix this weekend. Starring Kalyani Priyadarshan and Tovino Thomas, the film follows a young woman who discovers ancient powers connected to her ancestry. Combining myth, science and folklore, this first chapter sets up a larger cinematic universe.

Kantara A Legend Chapter 1 - Prime Video

Rishab Shetty returns to the world of Kantara with a prequel that explores the origins of the forest deity and the tribal legend. The story dives deeper into generational myths and the supernatural forces that govern the land of Panjurli. The prequel focuses on ritualistic conflict faith and survival, blending intense visuals with a haunting soundtrack.

Bad Influencer- Netflix

A modern-day psychological thriller, Bad Influencer tells the story of a young influencer whose online fame spirals into obsession and paranoia. The film explores the dark side of social media validation and manipulation. With sharp direction and a chilling performance by Emma Mackey, this one is set to appeal to fans of Black Mirror and Gone Girl.

Baaghi 4- Prime Video

Tiger Shroff returns as the unstoppable rebel in Baaghi 4, which continues the franchise’s tradition of high-energy stunts and emotional drama. Set across Mumbai and Dubai, the film features a revenge-driven storyline and some of the most intense action sequences shot for Indian OTT. It is expected to draw huge streaming numbers this weekend.

Maarigallu- Jio Hotstar

From Kannada cinema comes Maarigallu, a mystery series that fuses folklore with modern adventure. The story revolves around an archaeologist who uncovers clues to a forgotten treasure tied to an ancient curse. Each episode unfolds a new layer of suspense rich visuals and local mythology, making it perfect for weekend binge-watchers.

Tornado- Sony LIV

This British period drama set in the late 1800s follows a group of soldiers facing both human and natural catastrophes during a colonial expedition. Tornado explores survival leadership and the thin line between loyalty and madness. The show is visually stunning and designed for viewers who enjoy slow-burn storytelling with cinematic production values.

The Good Wife Season 2 - Zee5

After a hit debut season the Indian adaptation of The Good Wife returns with Season 2 on Zee5. Kajol reprises her role as advocate Noyonika Sen who continues her legal battles while managing complex relationships and ethical dilemmas. The new season introduces higher stakes tougher courtroom rivalries and unexpected alliances.

Idli Kadai- Netflix

Netflix’s Tamil comedy Idli Kadai stars Yogi Babu and Priya Bhavani Shankar in lead roles. The story revolves around a small-town man who starts an idli stall that unexpectedly becomes a social-media sensation. What follows is a hilarious chain of fame, chaos and family drama. Blending everyday humor with heartfelt emotion, Idli Kadai serves up a feel-good slice of life that is ideal for light weekend viewing.

If you prefer regional storytelling Lokah Chapter 1 Chandra and Kantara A Legend Chapter 1 are the clear standouts. For adrenaline lovers Baaghi 4 promises pure action. Viewers seeking layered psychological thrillers should not miss Bad Influencer while Maarigallu offers an ideal pick for mystery enthusiasts. For those in the mood for comfort comedy Idli Kadai is the perfect pick to wrap up the month with laughter.

With eight major releases across languages and genres, October 31 2025 is one of the most diverse OTT Fridays in recent months. Whether you crave folklore superhero stories, high-octane action, courtroom drama or lighthearted comedy, this weekend’s lineup offers something for everyone.