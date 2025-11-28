OTT Releases This Week Nov 24-30: Stranger Things 5, Pet Detective, Aaryan, and More!

OTT platforms have rolled out a packed lineup this week, offering a wide mix of series, films, thrillers and light entertainers for every mood. From big global shows to homegrown originals, here are the top new titles now streaming across major platforms.

Stranger Things Season 5 Volume 1

The final season of the worldwide hit returns with high intensity and darker twists. Fans can finally dive into the first part of the concluding chapter on Netflix.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

A breezy Hindi romcom, now streaming on Netflix. With its family friendly tone and simple humour, it is the perfect casual weekend watch.

The Pet Detective

The Malayalam action comedy starring Sharaf U Dheen arrives on ZEE5. It offers an entertaining mix of mystery, mishaps and laughter.

Aaryan

A crime thriller now available on Netflix, this series brings edge of the seat tension and twists for viewers who enjoy gritty storytelling.

Left Handed Girl

Streaming on Netflix, this drama delivers an emotional narrative and a slower, more thoughtful pace for audiences who prefer character driven stories.

Bel Air Season 4

The reimagined modern take on the classic series returns with more drama, relationships and youthful conflicts. Streaming on JioCinema.

Kantara Chapter 1 Hindi

Prime Video offers the Hindi version of this popular title, giving new audiences a chance to explore its world and lore.

Jingle Bell Heist, Primitive War, Three Idiots in Kenya

These additional titles add variety to the week’s slate, ranging across action, comedy and festive themed stories.

With so many options dropping at once, this is one of the busiest OTT weekends in recent weeks, giving viewers plenty to add to their watchlists.