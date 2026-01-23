OTT Releases This Week, January 19-25: Tere Ishk Mein, Cheekatilo, Mark, Sirai and More!

The third week of January 2026 brings a packed lineup of new movies and series to popular streaming platforms across India. From heartfelt dramas and gripping thrillers to global fantasy and space science stories, there’s something new for every viewer this week.

Top OTT Premieres & Where to Watch

1. Tere Ishk Mein

OTT Release: January 23, 2026

Where to Watch: Netflix

This emotional Hindi romantic drama stars Dhanush and Kriti Sanon in a poetic tale of love, loss and reunion directed by Aanand L. Rai.

2. Sirai

OTT Release: January 23, 2026

Where to Watch: ZEE5

A hard-hitting Tamil courtroom drama starring Vikram Prabhu, this gripping film follows a man wrongfully accused of murder and his fight for justice.

3. Cheekatilo

OTT Release: January 23, 2026

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Sobhita Dhulipala headlines this suspense thriller as a true-crime podcaster whose investigation leads her into a dangerous underworld of crime.

4. Mark

OTT Release: January 23, 2026

Where to Watch: JioHotstar

Action star Kiccha Sudeep leads this high-octane thriller about a former operative drawn back into a violent world to settle old scores.

5. Space Gen: Chandrayaan

OTT Release: January 23, 2026

Where to Watch: JioHotstar

This space science drama chronicles India’s journey from the Chandrayaan-2 setback to the historic Chandrayaan-3 success, blending real events with dramatic storytelling.

6. Drops of God Season 2

OTT Release: January 21, 2026

Where to Watch: Apple TV+

The acclaimed wine drama returns with new mysteries and vineyard adventures across the globe.

7. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms

OTT Release: January 19, 2026

Where to Watch: JioHotstar

This Game of Thrones prequel adapts George R.R. Martin’s tale of knighthood and early Westeros adventures.

More Streaming Picks This Week

Steal – Suspense series on Amazon Prime Video (Jan 21)

Finding Her Edge – Teen romance on Netflix (Jan 22)

Gustaakh Ishq – Poetic drama on JioHotstar (Jan 24)

Gimbap and Onigiri – Cross-cultural romance on Netflix (Jan 21)

Zero Day – Political thriller on Netflix (Jan 20)

Kidnapped: Elizabeth Smart – Crime documentary on Netflix (Jan 21)

Queer Eye Season 10 – Final reality season on Netflix (Jan 21)

Free Bert – Scripted comedy on Netflix (Jan 22)

What’s Streaming Where (Quick Guide)

Netflix: Tere Ishk Mein, Finding Her Edge, Gimbap and Onigiri, Zero Day, Kidnapped: Elizabeth Smart, Queer Eye Season 10, Free Bert

Amazon Prime Video: Cheekatilo, Steal, It’s Not Like That

JioHotstar: Mark, Space Gen: Chandrayaan, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, Gustaakh Ishq

ZEE5: Sirai

Apple TV+: Drops of God Season 2

This week’s OTT slate offers a mix of regional cinema, international dramas, documentaries, thrillers and romance, making it one of the most diverse streaming lineups of January 2026.