OTT Releases This Week, 19th-25th May: Sarangapani Jathakam, Abhilasham, Sirens, and More

This weekend, a multitude of films are making their debut on cinema screens across the nation. Right from Vijay Sethupathi's Ace to Rajkummar Rao's Bhool Chuk Maaf, there are plenty of options for people to choose from at the cinemas. Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible and Final Destination: Bloodlines have been running successfully in the theaters, and those who had missed out on watching those films in the first place also have many options in the streaming space.

Many films and shows in various regional languages are being released, so let's explore some important films that you can binge-watch this weekend on most OTT platforms.

Sarangapani Jathakam:

Indraganti Mohanakrishna's lighthearted comedy was poorly received in theaters, and it's unclear how OTT audiences will react. The movie started streaming on Prime Video on May 23rd.

Sarangapani Jathakam stars Priyadarshi, Vennela Kishore, and Roopa Koduvayur in lead roles.

Abhilasham:

Two childhood friends separated by time and unspoken feelings reunite in their hometown. While Abhilash aspires for a second chance with Sherin, the past significantly shapes their present. This sentence summarizes the pleasant Malayalam drama that is currently streaming on Prime Video.

Sirens:

If you are a fan of The White Lotus, then Sirens is a must-watch for you. Trying to reunite with her estranged sister, the limited series focuses on Devon DeWitt (Meghann Fahy), who attempts to reconnect with her estranged sister, Simone (Milly Alcock), during a tense weekend at a secluded New England-style island estate.

Popular actress Julianne Moore dominates with her magnetic presence as Michaela Kell, while Kevin Bacon plays her wealthy husband, Peter. People are loving this limited series for its dialogues and for exploring themes of family tension and social hierarchy—all of the action unfolds in Michaele Kell's lavish estate.

Sirens streams now on Netflix.

Here are some other titles that are streaming on multiple other platforms.